മധ്യപ്രദേശ് വിദ്യാലയങ്ങളില്‍ ഇനി മോദി തൂങ്ങും, കൂടെ വിവേകാനന്ദനും, വിവാദം കത്തുന്നു!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

From schools to universities, all educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh will have to prominently display pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swami Vivekananda. They will face disciplinary action if they defy the latest diktat from the BJP-led government. Higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya ordered institutions and offices to put pictures of five personalities on their premises — Prime Minister Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee, Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution. The school and higher education departments accordingly sent circulars.