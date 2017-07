കർഷകർക്ക് വേണ്ടി ചെലവാക്കാൻ പണമില്ല!!!ഒരു മരത്തിനായി സർക്കാർ ചെലവിടുന്നത് 12 ലക്ഷം!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Thursday, July 13, 2017, 15:04 [IST]

There is a peepal tree like no other on a hillock in Salmatpur in Madhya Pradesh - it costs the state government Rs. 12 lakh a year to keep the tree alive. This peepal tree, arguably India's first 'VVIP tree', is growing up five kilometres away from the Sanchi Buddhist complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, between Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal and Vidisha town.