വിശ്വാസവോട്ടെടുപ്പ് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച; പരീക്കറിന്റെ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞയ്ക്ക് കോടതിയുടെ പച്ചക്കൊടി

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Manohar Parrikar must take a trust vote in Goa urgently to prove he has the right to take over as Chief Minister, the Supreme Court ruled today. The BJP has been invited to form the government in Goa despite winning fewer seats in the election. That decision - taken by Governor Mridula Sinha - has been challenged by the Congress in court.