Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:16 [IST]

English summary

Votes are being counted for three municipal corporations in Delhi today and the BJP has shot ahead in early leads in all three. It is the Congress that is at number 2 in the MCD South and MCD East, with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in last place.