കേണലിൻറെ വീട്ടിൽ റെയ്ഡ്: പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത് ആയുധങ്ങളും വന്യമൃഗങ്ങളെയും!! പിന്നിൽ വൻ റാക്കറ്റ്!!!

Sunday, April 30, 2017, 13:53 [IST]

English summary

In a coordinated raids carried out by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Wild Life Department and local police, a big organised racket of poaching, illegal wildlife hunting and arms trafficking has been unearthed in Meerut. Raids have been carried out at the residence of a retired army colonel.