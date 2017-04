Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Hindu Yuva Vahini workers barge into a house in Meerut, rough up a couple on suspicion of 'love jihad'. pic.twitter.com/FaZMsdASd6

English summary

Nagendra Singh Tomar, the head of Hindu Yuva Vahini in western Uttar Pradesh, demanded action against the boy while alleging that he was trying to convert the girl's religion.