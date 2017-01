Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The ground is getting ready for coronation of Sasikala Natarajan as chief minister replacing incumbent O. Panneerselvam. A clear indication came on Sunday when revenue minister R. B. Uthayakumar reiterated his demand for Sasikala to take over the reins of the AIADMK government along with two of his Cabinet colleagues at the memorial of Jayalalithaa.