പാളം മുറിച്ചു കടന്നപ്പോൾ ഫോണിൽ സംസാരിച്ചുു!!! പിന്നെ പെൺകുട്ടിയ്ക്ക് സംഭവിച്ചത്!!!!

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 17:48 [IST]

English summary

As miracles go, this one is right up there. For the people standing on platform 7 of Kurla railway station on May 13, a 19-year-old girl coming under a goods train was a sight that nightmares are made of. Imagine their relief when she was brought out from under the train, with nothing more than an injury near her left eye.