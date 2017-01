Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

#BREAKING -- Bihar MLA asks indecent questions to female friend of a rape-murder victim and admonishes her for not answering his questions pic.twitter.com/eoG9dJnTwJ

English summary

MLA in Bihar from the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party asked students at Ambedkar Government Girls High School uncomfortable questions about the rape and murder of one of their classmates.