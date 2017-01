നോട്ട് നിരോധനം അണുബോംബ്, സമ്പദ് വ്യവസ്ഥയെ മോദി ഹിരോഷിമയാക്കി- ബിജെപിക്ക് ശിവസേനയുടെ കുത്ത്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election in Maharashtra just a month away, Shiv Sena has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by comparing demonetisation to a “nuclear bomb” that the Centre dropped on the Indian economy, akin to Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings. Shiv Sena bashed the BJP government – its ally at the Centre – over the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana. It compared the Indian economy with Hiroshima and Nagasaki – the two cities of Japan that were destroyed when the United States dropped atomic bombs on them during the World War II.