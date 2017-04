Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

As President Pranab Mukherjee's term is set to expire in July, the Shiv Sena once again declared its support for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Coming in the support of Bhagwat, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray proposed RSS chief's name for the post.