Story first published: Sunday, July 16, 2017, 13:20 [IST]

English summary

Ahead of the 12th session of 16th Lok Sabha, the National Democratic Alliance Government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday in a bid to seek the Opposition's support for the smooth conduct of proceedings in both the Houses. The meeting of the parties will deliberate on the issues that are likely to be discussed in the upcoming Monsoon session.