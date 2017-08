ബിജെപിയുടെ ജനസമ്മതി നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടിട്ടില്ല! ഇന്ന് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നടത്തിയാലും 360 സീറ്റ് ലഭിയ്ക്കും!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation poll suggests that if a general election were to be held today, the NDA would win 360 seats. This is 26 more than its current 334 and 56 more than what the previous MOTN survey, done in August 2016, showed. The UPA would win 60 with 123 seats going to the amorphous Others.