Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 10:24 [IST]

English summary

10 Facts On The Corruption Case Against VK Sasikala All India | Reported by A Vaidyanathan, Edited by Anindita Sanyal | Updated: February 14, 2017 09:12 IST by Taboola Sponsored Links Sponsored Simple Activities to Make Your 2-12 Year Old Kids Smart and Creative (Magic Crate) Invest Rs 420 Per Month and Avail 50 Lac Life Cover with 20k+ Monthly Income. (PolicyX) EMAIL PRINT 1 COMMENTS 10 Facts On The Corruption Case Against VK Sasikala The assets case against J Jayalalithaa was filed in 1996, VK Sasikala was accused of abetment. New Delhi: The pending disproportionate assets case that poses a legal hurdle against VK Sasikala's taking over as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, dates back to 1996. J Jayalalithaa, Ms Sasikala and her two relatives, Ilavarasi and Sudhagaran, had been convicted in the case that alleged that the former Chief Minister owned assets far exceeding her known sources of income.