ICSE text book shows Mosque as a source of noise pollution. This govt's hatred towards minorities is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/T3TM3K3Ycl

Story first published: Sunday, July 2, 2017, 16:24 [IST]

English summary

A Class 6 textbook that terms a "mosque" as a source of noise pollution has sparked a row. In a science textbook taught in ICSE schools, there is a chapter on the causes of noise pollution where a picture shows a train, car, plane and a mosque with symbols depicting loud sound.