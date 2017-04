Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Sunday, April 2, 2017

The penalty for drunk driving is being raised five times to Rs 10,000 and if such driving results in the death of another person, the driver can be booked for a non-bailable offence with imprisonment up to 10 years. Changes to the Motor Vehicles Act, approved by the Cabinet Friday, show that the Ministry of Road Transport has sought “appropriate action” from the Ministry of Home Affairs to hold such drivers responsible for culpable homicide under Section 299 of the Indian Penal Code.