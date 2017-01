Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

A day after Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav spoke out against the party’s alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, speaking to news channel NDTV, expressed confidence in the party winning the assembly elections alone, but added that an alliance will “firm up the verdict”. On Sunday, Mulayam ruled out campaigning for the alliance and blamed the SP for conceding ground to the Congress by giving them 105 seats as part of the seat-sharing agreement.