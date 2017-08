Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

#Mumbai , five storied Building collapse in South mumbai , some fear trapped in debris, incident happen near j j marg. @tv9gujarati pic.twitter.com/QYp2KSZBkH

English summary

With the incessant rains wreaking havoc in Mumbai and throwing normal life out of gear, a building collapsed on Thursday near JJ Junction in Pakmodia street, a narrow lane in the busy Bhendi Bazaar area of South Mumbai.