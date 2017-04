Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, April 17, 2017, 10:34 [IST]

English summary

In Suryanagar Colony of Chikkadpally area, Hyderabad, Muslim youths who were going on bikes were stopped and forced to say “Jai Shri Ram”. When they refused, the miscreants assaulted them physically in which 5 persons were injured. After this incident, Suryanagar, Chikkadpally area became tense.