English summary

Muslims will get representation in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, though the party did not field any candidate from the community in the state assembly elections. The party got an unprecedented mandate on Saturday in India’s most populous and politically crucial state, winning 312 seats in the 403-member assembly. The plan to induct a Muslim minister is aimed at reaching out to the community that is not known to be a BJP vote base.