Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated visit to Israel could take place in mid-2017 in what would be the first such tour by an Indian Premier to the Jewish state, as the two countries mark 25 years of their diplomatic ties. India's Ambassador to Israel Pavan Kapoor told news portal 'Ynet' about the visit and mentioned about efforts to boost defence cooperation with Israel, which is looking to set up manufacturing units in India under 'Make in India' initiative.