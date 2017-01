Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Differently abled people, who are unable to stand, will have to display "maximum attentiveness" while persons with hearing disabilities and those visually challenged will have to stand up when the national anthem is played at cinema halls or at a public function. Releasing new guidelines for differently abled people on Tuesday, the government said that while people who cannot stand have to display ‘maximum attentiveness’, people with visual and hearing disabilities will have to stand up for the National Anthem.