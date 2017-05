Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A national-level shooter, 33-year-old Ayisha Falaq, has been handling guns for the last six years. But last week, she took up her licensed revolver for the first time to counter crime after her 21-year-old brother-in-law Asif Falaq, was abducted. Ms Falaq, the police said, fired two bullets at two men - one bullet grazed a man, another man was shot in the foot.