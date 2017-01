ഹാഫിസ് സഈദിനെ വീട്ടുതടങ്കലില്‍ അടച്ചാല്‍ പോരാ, വിശ്വസനീയ നടപടികള്‍ വേണമെന്ന് ഇന്ത്യ

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

After Pakistan placed 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed under house arrest+ , India on Tuesday said only "a credible crackdown" on Saeed and on terrorist groups involved in cross-border terrorism would convince it of Pakistan's sincerity. External Affairs ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted the government's statement on Saeed's arrest, which pointed out that "exercises such as yesterday's orders against Hafiz Saeed and others have been carried out by Pakistan in the past also."