അംബേദ്കർ വേചൻ പ്രതിബന്ധ്!!! ഗുജറാത്തിനെ ഇളക്കിമറിക്കാന്‍ പുതിയ ദളിത് കൂട്ടായ്മ!!!

Friday, June 9, 2017

Memories of the Una incident that rocked the state in July 2016 are still seething in the minds of Gujarat’s Dalits. Less than a year later, the caste-based violence in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh has further angered the state’s Dalits and prompted them to start a new movement.