Story first published: Thursday, July 6, 2017, 10:12 [IST]

A new ‘M3’-type electronic voting machines (EVM) that is “tamper-detect” and will stop functioning if anyone tries to tinker with it, is under production and will be used in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, chief election commissioner Nasim Zaidi disclosed on Wednesday.