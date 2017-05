Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Monday, May 29, 2017

After abolishing the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) last week, the Narendra Modi government is close to announcing the next big wave of liberalisation in foreign direct investment (FDI) norms. This could include allowing FDI in multi-brand retail beyond only domestic food products, putting single-brand retail FDI on automatic route in entirety and increasing the FDI limit in print media from 26% to 49%.