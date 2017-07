Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the sixth time on Thursday morning, 14 hours after he resigned from that position, ending his two-year-old alliance with Lalu Yadav and the Congress. He is back with the BJP, whose Sushil Modi was also sworn in; he gets his old post of Deputy Chief Minister back. Other new ministers will take oath after Nitish Kumar has won a trust vote on Saturday.