നിരപരാതിത്വം തെളിയിക്കു..അല്ലെങ്കിൽ രാജി!!! തേജ്വസി യാദവിനോട് നിതീഷ് കുമാർ

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 11:39 [IST]

English summary

Strain in the Grand Alliance in Bihar did not stop the Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday from supporting Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s candidature for the Vice-President’s post, but the party simultaneously gave alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) an ultimatum on scam-tainted Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav.