Monday, February 13, 2017, 14:59 [IST]

There are 119 AIADMK legislators currently at a five-star resort near Chennai and none of them complain of being held there by force, the local police have told the Madras High Court. Tamil Nadu's interim Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has alleged that the legislators are being held "captive" by party chief VK Sasikala, who has sequestered MLAs to safeguard them from being poached.