Monday, January 30, 2017, 17:58 [IST]

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced that the limits placed on cash withdrawals from ATMs stand withdrawn from February 1, 2017. At present, the daily limit on cash withdrawals from ATMs is Rs 10,000. The limits placed on cash withdrawals from current accounts/ cash credit accounts/ overdraft accounts also stand withdrawn with immediate effect, the RBI has said.