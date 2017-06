നിതീഷ് കുമാർ സർക്കാരിനെ അട്ടിമറിക്കില്ല!!ബിജെപിയുമായി ഒരിക്കലും യോജിച്ചു പോകില്ലെന്ന് ലാലു പ്രസാദ്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Thursday, June 29, 2017, 11:30 [IST]

English summary

Lalu Yadav, whose family is being investigated for corruption by central agencies, today emphatically denied reports that he attempted to "strike a deal" with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley by offering to destabilise the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, which his Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) partners.