ഹരിയാനയിൽ പ്രതിഷേധം ആഞ്ഞടിക്കുന്നു!!! ജുനൈദിന്റെ ഗ്രാമത്തില്‍ ഈദ് ആഘോഷമില്ല!!

Story first published: Monday, June 26, 2017, 14:09 [IST]

It is a sombre Eid in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh, the home of 17-year-old Junaid who was stabbed to death by a mob onboard a train three days before the festival.Junaid’s family, friends and other residents of his neighbourhood are sitting in protest with black bands around their arms. “We offered namaaz, but we won’t celebrate the festival. We want those responsible for our son’s death to be punished,” says Junaid’s father.