അയോധ്യയിൽ രാമക്ഷേത്രം പണിയും!!!തടയാൻ ഭൂമിയിലെ ഒരു ശക്തികൾക്കും സാധിക്കില്ലെന്ന് സാക്ഷി മഹാരാജ്

Story first published: Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 17:06 [IST]

Ahead of proceedings in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj Tuesday said “no power on earth” could stop the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, according to the news agency PTI