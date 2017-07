200 രൂപ നോട്ടുകൾ ഉടൻ എത്തും; ചില്ലറ ക്ഷാമത്തിന് പരിഹാരമാകും...2000 രൂപ നോട്ട് പിൻവലിക്കില്ല!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

With rumours of the Centre planning a withdrawal of the newly-introduced Rs. 2,000 note doing the rounds, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar has said there was no news of its scrapping, adding the Rs. 200 note will be in circulation soon. "No news that Rs. 2,000 will be scrapped," Mr Gangwar told IANS in an interview.