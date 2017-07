Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 13:57 [IST]

A week after a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for any credible leads on the man who stabbed 15-year-old Junaid Khan to death on board a Mathura-bound train on June 22, the Haryana Railway Police on Monday increased the reward amount to Rs 2 lakh.