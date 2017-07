പൊതു സ്ഥലത്ത് മൂത്രമൊഴിച്ചത് ചോദ്യം ചെയ്തു!!! യുവാവിന് ഒരു സംഘം ആളുകളുടെ മർദനം!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Saturday, July 1, 2017, 13:48 [IST]

English summary

A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by a mob on Thursday evening after he objected to a man urinating in a public place at Sector 49 in Noida in Uttar Pradesh, according to a Hindustan Times report. This is the second incident in the country in two months.