സ്ത്രീധന തുക മുഴുവൻ നൽകിയില്ല!!! വിവാഹ ശേഷം വരൻ ‍ വധുവിനെ റോഡിൽ ഇറക്കിവിട്ടു!!!

Story first published: Thursday, July 6, 2017, 14:35 [IST]

A groom left his bride on the roadside after not being given Rs 10,000 as dowry in Bihar’s Jamui district. The incident occurred on Tuesday.Phoolo Devi, a widow from Malaypur village, arranged her daughter Kaushallya’s marriage with Aman Chaudhary of Nagpur village.