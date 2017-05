Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Former chief minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam Saturday clarified that his faction of the party will take a decision on alliance with any political party after the dates of the local body polls are announced. The clarification came after he earlier tweeted that the faction will take a decision on allying with the BJP for the civic polls.