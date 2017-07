Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

An Ola cab driver who allegedly kidnapped a Delhi doctor and held him captive for 14 days to try and extort Rs. 5 crore in ransom from the cab company has been arrested. The police said the doctor, kidnapped on July 6 on his way home to south Delhi, was rescued from the gang on Wednesday after a gunfight in Meerut, 82 km away.