English summary

Three persons alleged to have duped nearly 6.5 lakh people of Rs. 3,700 crore through an online portal have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police. Busting one of the biggest internet frauds, the Special Task Force (STF) of the police arrested the trio of Anubhav Mittal, Sridhar Prasad and Mahesh Dayal from Sector 63 in Noida on Wednesday and seized nearly Rs. 500 crore.