Story first published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 16:08 [IST]

English summary

O Panneerselvam said after resigning as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu that he is willing to withdraw it if the people want and party workers. The question is can Panneerselvam do so even if he or the people of Tamil Nadu wish. Legal experts say that taking back the resignation is not an option once the Governor has accepted it.