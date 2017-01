Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday promulgated an Ordinance, paving the way for the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu to be held in Madurai and other parts of the state on Sunday, but that failed to resolve the standoff as protesters stuck to their demand for an amendment in the Central law.