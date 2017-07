Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

On average, only 42% of citizens have confidence in their #government (down from 45% in 2007) https://t.co/PAOpyvy04q #trust #democracy pic.twitter.com/WiniRUewUB

Story first published: Saturday, July 15, 2017, 12:52 [IST]

English summary

While the confidence in public institutions and governments has fallen globally, India is seeing a rise in the trust in the government, an international study has suggested.