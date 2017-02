Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

A 27-year-old teacher has been arrested here for allegedly sexually abusing and raping numerous schoolboys over the past several years. The paedophile, Rameez, would also make video clips of the acts, with around 76 such clips recovered from his mobile phone after his arrest two days ago. Two of his victims have registered an FIR against the unmarried teacher who is now under police custody and will be produced in a court on Monday.