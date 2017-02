Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Amidst simmering cross-border tensions, the Pakistan military on Saturday released a song in solidarity with Kashmiri stone pelters. Titled "Sangbaaz" the song spoke of the "liberation" of Kashmir. The title screen carried the text, "This song is a tribute to the 3rd Uprising. Intifada of the East. Sangbaaz (The stone pelters). It ends with the text, "An ISPR production".