കശ്മീര്‍ 1990കളിലേക്ക് മാറുന്നു; പുതിയ ഭീകര സംഘം രൂപീകരിച്ചു, സാക്കിര്‍ മൂസ നേതാവ്, ലക്ഷ്യം മോദി!!

English summary

The rising dissonance between Kashmiri separatists and terrorists based in the Valley on the one hand and Pakistan-based terrorist commanders and cadres in Kashmir on the other has led Indian agencies to suspect that terror masterminds across the border may be covertly planning a new terrorist organisation in J&K, with focus on ex-Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Musa.