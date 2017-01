Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Pakistan authorities today released Indian soldier Chandu Chavan, who inadvertently had crossed the border last year. Chavan was returned at 2.30 PM via Wagah Border in Punjab, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official statement. He will be debriefed and a special medical check-up will be carried out. Chavan, a 22-year-old soldier from 37 Rashtriya Rifles, had mistakenly crossed the de-factor border in Kashmir hours after India's surgical strikes+ on terrorist bases across the LoC. Chavan belongs to Borvihir village in Dhule district of Maharashtra.