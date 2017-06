Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Sunday, June 4, 2017, 11:49 [IST]

English summary

Pakistan Army has now released a video clip 'showing destruction of Indian posts on LOC by Pak Army in response to unprovoked Indian firing'. Tweeted from the account of the official spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Asif Ghafoor, the clip comes hours after Pak forces claimed to have killed 5 Indian soldiers in response to ceasefire violations on Saturday.