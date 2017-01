കുറ്റക്കാരെങ്കില്‍ പോലിസുകാരെ വെറുതെവിടില്ല, അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തവരെ ഉടന്‍ വിട്ടയക്കുമെന്നും മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 17:01 [IST]

English summary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday assured strict action against the police if it is proved that they resorted to atrocity during the protests on bull-taming sport Jallikattu. Panneerselvam said if visuals of the police torching vehicles and huts are proven true then they would be punished severally.